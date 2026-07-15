JCB Texas to host job fair on Friday for new South Side facility

SAN ANTONIO – If you are looking for a job, a major hiring event is happening this Friday, July 17.

Officials say the new 1 million-square-foot JCB Texas facility currently being built on the South Side is looking to fill multiple positions by the beginning of August.

JCB is a global company based in the United Kingdom that manufactures construction equipment around the world.

According to the company’s website, JCB has been operating in the United States for 80 years, and San Antonio will be home to its largest U.S. facility.

From 8 a.m. until noon, company hiring officials will be out at the actual grounds of the facility, located at 13210 Palo Alto Road, for the hiring event.

JCB Texas is looking to hire welders, fabricators, forklift drivers, machinists, paint technicians, maintenance, logistics, assembly and a lot of other positions.

Anyone interested in working for the company is encouraged to show up at the job fair with a resume, a photo ID and any certifications you may have.

Jade Zemtsova, senior human resource manager for JCB Texas, said HR staffers will be going through applications and conducting interviews and assessments of skilled applicants.

“We will be giving assessments, so we have basic dexterity assessments, we have skilled assessments for leadership qualities for team leader roles that we’re looking to fill,” she said.

She said the company is looking to hire qualified applicants by Aug. 3 in order to have new employees start and finish their two-month company training by the time the new facility opens in October.

“We’re looking to develop and train them for at least two months before we open, about our processes, our machinery, our equipment, and make sure everybody is developed for success,” Zemtsova said. “That’s the main goal here, is to get people trained up and launch their career with us.”

She said they are hoping to offer employment right on-site Friday during the hiring event and roll people into pre-employment.

Also, Zemtsova said applicants need to be aware, if selected for an on-the-spot interview at the site, the full interview process could take between 45 minutes to an hour.

If you are planning to attend the event, Zemtsova strongly recommends registering before going out to the job fair so they can fast-track processing your application.

You can access the registration page for JCB Texas’ job fair scheduled for Friday by clicking here.

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