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BCSO warns residents of contractor accused of stealing thousands of dollars in electrical work scam

Sergio Alejandro Morales-Villareal is wanted for theft of property valued between $2,500 and $30,000, according to the sheriff’s office

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Sheriff issues SCAM ALERT warning public of scammers impersonating high-ranking BCSO officials (Bexar County Sheriffs Office, Associated Press, KSAT)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office warned residents on Tuesday about a contractor scam that has left multiple residents out of thousands of dollars.

The suspect, identified as Sergio Alejandro Morales-Villareal, is wanted for theft of property valued between $2,500 and $30,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

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Morales-Villareal allegedly collected “large upfront payments” from multiple households for electrical work and made repeated excuses for delays before he eventually stopped responding to clients altogether, the sheriff’s office said.

A family lost around $6,000, BCSO said. One person lost $1,500, while another lost $1,100.

The sheriff’s office suggests the following tips before hiring any contractor:

  • Verify licenses
  • Avoid making large upfront payments
  • Keep copies of all receipts and messages
  • Watch for delays or sudden silence

Anyone who believes they were targeted in the scam is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

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