BCSO warns residents of contractor accused of stealing thousands of dollars in electrical work scam

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office warned residents on Tuesday about a contractor scam that has left multiple residents out of thousands of dollars.
The suspect, identified as Sergio Alejandro Morales-Villareal, is wanted for theft of property valued between $2,500 and $30,000, according to the sheriff’s office.
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Morales-Villareal allegedly collected “large upfront payments” from multiple households for electrical work and made repeated excuses for delays before he eventually stopped responding to clients altogether, the sheriff’s office said.
A family lost around $6,000, BCSO said. One person lost $1,500, while another lost $1,100.
The sheriff’s office suggests the following tips before hiring any contractor:
Verify licenses
Avoid making large upfront payments
Keep copies of all receipts and messages
Watch for delays or sudden silence
Anyone who believes they were targeted in the scam is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.