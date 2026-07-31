City leaders react to San Antonio Missions downtown ballpark opening delay

SAN ANTONIO – Fans will have to wait an extra year before cheering on the San Antonio Missions in their new downtown home.

The City of San Antonio received formal notice that construction of the new downtown ballpark will now begin in 2027, pushing the stadium’s opening from the 2028 season to 2029.

According to a memo sent to City Council, Designated Bidders cited ongoing challenges with construction, procurement, labor market conditions and securing full financing commitments as reasons for the revised schedule.

“The momentum for the construction of a new multi-use facility and ballpark that our fans and ballpark that our fans and citizens deserve continues to build. While we had hoped to begin construction this summer, in consultation with MLB, it has been decided to postpone the start of construction to the first quarter of 2027, with an anticipated completion date in spring of 2029. We have worked tirelessly to reach this point and although the timing has been adjusted, it will not impede us from achieving our goal of building the best multiuse facility in the country.” Designated Bidders

Despite the delay, city officials say several major milestones have already been completed, including securing the stadium site, finishing the ballpark’s design, identifying an additional parking structure and advancing plans for the first phase of the surrounding mixed-use development, which includes a hotel, apartments, the Missions’ administrative offices and team store.

The city also says Major League Baseball has reviewed the updated schedule and supports the revised 2029 opening timeline.

District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur said while the delay is disappointing, it could ultimately strengthen the project’s financial outlook.

“This will help us a little bit because we’ll have a little more time to get that increased tax base before we have to fund the baseball stadium,” Kaur said.

The stadium’s financing plan relies on tax revenue generated by the surrounding private development rather than additional taxes on residents.

“No, absolutely not,” Kaur said when asked whether taxpayers would be affected by the delay. “At the end of the day, actually, taxpayers weren’t paying for this.”

According to the city, delaying construction on the ballpark could allow the surrounding mixed-use development to get a head start, better aligning completion of the hotel and multifamily projects with the stadium’s opening.

The city also plans to delay the supporting bond issuance to match the project’s revised timeline as discussions over financing continue.

Until then, the Missions are expected to play one more season at Wolff Stadium before moving into their new downtown home in 2029.

Read also: