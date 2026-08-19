America250: Historic flags tell ‘Old Glory Stories’ at New Braunfels museum

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A New Braunfels museum is celebrating America’s 250th birthday through the stories of historic American flags.

“Old Glory Stories” features flags from the museum’s collection, exploring how German immigrants embraced Independence Day traditions after founding New Braunfels in 1845.

Curator Keva Hoffmann Boardman said the community celebrated the Fourth of July during its first year in Texas.

Among the exhibit’s centerpieces is a massive 45-star flag once displayed inside the Seekatz Opera House.

The collection also includes flags representing seven changes in the number and arrangement of stars as new states joined the country.

Other flags offer more personal connections to American history. Boardman said one was draped over the coffin of a World War I veteran, with the exhibit sharing his story alongside the flag.

The display opened prior to July 4 and is expected to remain on view until around Christmas.

The museum traces its roots to 1933 and focuses on telling the story of New Braunfels and Comal County, including how the community was founded and developed.

Boardman said she hopes visitors leave inspired to learn more about their own past.

“You should know your history,” she said. “And be proud of it.”

Read also: