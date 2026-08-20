No injuries reported after 10 rail cars derail in far west Bexar County, Union Pacific says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Approximately 10 rail cars on a Union Pacific train were derailed Thursday afternoon in far west Bexar County.

According to a Union Pacific spokesperson, the rail cars were derailed at approximately 2:45 p.m. near U.S. Highway 90 and Lacoste Road in Macdona, Texas, which is an area located 20 miles west of downtown San Antonio.

Train derailment near Lacoste Road and U.S. Hwy 90 (KSAT 12)

While no injuries have been reported and no materials were spilled, the company said cleanup efforts are already underway.

A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said deputies are providing traffic control in the area.

Train derailment near Lacoste Road and U.S. Hwy 90 (KSAT 12)

Train derailment near Lacoste Road and U.S. Hwy 90 (KSAT 12)

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

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