USMS: 2 ex-Karnes County detention workers allegedly smuggled drugs inside detention facility

KARNES COUNTY, Texas – Two former correctional employees at the Karnes County Correctional Detention Facility were indicted on federal charges for their alleged involvement in a drug smuggling scheme at the facility, the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday.

Two federal investigations led Drug Enforcement Administration agents to arrest Joseph Adrian Padilla, 50, and Julian Esquivel, 20, one week apart, according to the agency.

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According to a news release, both Padilla and Esquivel face the following charges:

conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine

possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

providing or possessing contraband in prison

bribery of a public official

The U.S. Marshals Service said Padilla and Esquivel’s former positions as correctional employees helped them facilitate the drugs and other prohibited items into the facility in exchange for money.

“The introduction of dangerous drugs and contraband into a detention facility poses a serious threat to the safety and security of everyone inside,” U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas and former Bexar County Sheriff Susan Pamerleau said. “We are grateful to our state and federal partners for their commitment and willingness to stand alongside the U.S. Marshals Service in confronting this issue. Together.

The service said its investigation is ongoing. More arrests are possible.

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