26 dogs seized from North side home amid increase in dog hoarding cases, ACS says

SAN ANTONIO – Staff members with Animal Care Services, along with help from San Antonio police, seized more than two dozen dogs from a Northside home Wednesday.

In a San Antonio St. Mary’s SAFFE Officers Facebook post, police said they took part in the animal rescue, removing 26 pug dogs from “unsanitary conditions.”

Lisa Norwood with ACS confirmed those details Thursday, adding that the seized animals also included one rabbit.

They were removed as ACS executed an animal cruelty warrant at the home on Clarence Street near McCullough Avenue.

Norwood said no one has been arrested, but the case is still under investigation.

The seizure is at least the second for ACS within the past month.

On July 23, staff members rescued 30 dogs from a home on La Charca Drive near Cerro Vista.

That happened just days after Bexar County Animal Control and sheriff’s deputies descended on a property near Interstate 35 and Kinney Road and seized 18 dogs.

“Those cases typically start off with a well-meaning person that really just wanted to help these animals, and then eventually over time they become overwhelmed,” ACS Director Jon Gary said.

The sudden influx of animals has also been taking a toll on ACS, leaving the agency with at least 56 additional mouths to feed.

“For an organization that runs at capacity at all times, it impacts us greatly,” Gary said. “Thankfully we have a lot of really strong partnerships with a lot of non-profits in the area, and so a lot of times we can reach out to them.”

The effort to help animals has the agency relying on some extra human help.

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