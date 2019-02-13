Local

Alamodome responds to complaints about lack of vendors, long lines at Commanders game

Officials say Alamodome will add concessions for next game

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - The Alamodome responded to complaints on social media from fans who said they waited too long in line for beverages and food at the inaugural San Antonio Commanders game.

In an emailed statement to KSAT on Monday evening, officials at the Alamodome said:

“The awesome crowd at Saturday’s inaugural AAF game exceeded everyone’s expectations, but unfortunately that also meant long lines for food and beverages," said Patricia Muzquiz Cantor, Director, Convention & Sports Facilities Department. "We’ve directed our concessionaire to add more staff and stands for the next game. The Alamodome is thrilled to be the home of the AAF Commanders and is committed to creating an enjoyable experience for all fans.”

The Alamodome also posted a response on its Twitter account, saying it will add more staff and concessions for the next game, which is Sunday afternoon against Orlando.

The Commanders inaugural AAF game received mostly positive reviews from fans in attendance.

Many were happy with the experience and atmosphere at the game.

But others took to social media to complain and voice their frustrations with the concessions. 

A crowd of 27,852 watched the Commanders win their inaugural game, 15-6, over San Diego. Kickoff for Sunday's game is at 3 p.m.

