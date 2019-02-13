Alamodome responds to complaints about lack of vendors, long lines at Commanders game

SAN ANTONIO - The Alamodome responded to complaints on social media from fans who said they waited too long in line for beverages and food at the inaugural San Antonio Commanders game.

In an emailed statement to KSAT on Monday evening, officials at the Alamodome said:

“The awesome crowd at Saturday’s inaugural AAF game exceeded everyone’s expectations, but unfortunately that also meant long lines for food and beverages," said Patricia Muzquiz Cantor, Director, Convention & Sports Facilities Department. "We’ve directed our concessionaire to add more staff and stands for the next game. The Alamodome is thrilled to be the home of the AAF Commanders and is committed to creating an enjoyable experience for all fans.”

The Alamodome also posted a response on its Twitter account, saying it will add more staff and concessions for the next game, which is Sunday afternoon against Orlando.

The Commanders inaugural AAF game received mostly positive reviews from fans in attendance.

Many were happy with the experience and atmosphere at the game.

But others took to social media to complain and voice their frustrations with the concessions.

Lines are so long at the @alamodome that the beer vendors are abandoning the stands and just selling beer to people waiting in line for beer. — Major Hayden (@majorhayden) February 10, 2019

@TheAAF Having a GREAT time watching the SA COMMANDERS at the Alamodome!!! Nice to keep the Football season going!!

One thing. They need to have MORE BEER VENDORS walking around. Lines are RIDICULOUS!! — Paul Ramos (@PowerBar26) February 10, 2019

A crowd of 27,852 watched the Commanders win their inaugural game, 15-6, over San Diego. Kickoff for Sunday's game is at 3 p.m.

