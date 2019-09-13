Check out the 3 most popular spots in San Antonio's Roosevelt Park neighborhood

Spending time in Roosevelt Park? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from Mexican restaurants to a local brewery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Roosevelt Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Carnitas Lonja

Photo: elda m./Yelp

Topping the list is Mexican spot Carnitas Lonja. Located at 1107 Roosevelt Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 145 reviews on Yelp.

The casual cantina serves tacos, tortas and carnitas by the pound, as well as sides of guacamole, quesadilla, frijoles and paletas.

2. Freetail Brewing

PHOTO: brian b./YELP

Next up is brewery Freetail Brewing, situated at 2000 S. Presa St. With 4.5 stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Here, you can take a tour of the beer brewing facility before trying the company's seasonal and staple beers, such as a Tropical Punch Bexarliner, Oktoberfiesta, San Antonio Pale Ale and the Freetail Original. Check out the full calendar of events here.

3. La Barca De Jalisco

Photo: elda m./Yelp

Mexican spot La Barca De Jalisco is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 606 Steves Ave., 4.5 stars out of 35 reviews.

On the menu, look for traditional dishes from Mexico, such as enchiladas, chalupas, fajitas, nachos, tacos and menudo.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.