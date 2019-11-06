Explore the 3 top spots in San Antonio's Dellcrest Area neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Dellcrest Area has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a garden center to a Mexican restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Dellcrest Area, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Fanick's Garden Center

Photo: joey p./Yelp

Topping the list is plant nursery and farming equipment spot Fanick's Garden Center. Located at 1025 Holmgreen Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp.

This family-owned business has been open since 1939. The nursery offers trees, houseplants, shrubs, evergreens, vegetable plants and flowers. The store also carries herbicides and gardening equipment.

2. Lung Fung Chinese Restaurant

Photo: chris c./Yelp

Next up is Chinese spot Lung Fung Chinese Restaurant, situated at 4503 Lakewood Drive. With four stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The restaurant serves up traditional Chinese fare like chow mein, sweet & sour chicken and fried rice, along with pork and seafood dishes. Try ordering the lemon chicken entree, along with the Mongolian beef and the hot & sour soup.

3. Carnita's Mexican Restaurant

Photo: carnita's Mexican restaurant/Yelp

Mexican spot Carnita's Mexican Restaurant is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1310 S. W W White Road, four stars out of 14 reviews.

According to the business's Yelp page, the recipes at this family-run restaurant have been passed down through four generations. The large menu features Mexican staples like tacos, fajitas, enchiladas and burritos. Menu standouts include the house specialty carnitas en cazuela and the puffy plate with two puffy tacos filled with picadillo, lettuce, cheese, rice and beans.

