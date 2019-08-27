Explore the 3 top spots in San Antonio's Dellview neighborhood

Visiting Dellview, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a burger joint to a nail salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Dellview, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Fattboy Burgers & Dogs

PHOTO: brandon s./YELP

Topping the list is Fattboy Burgers & Dogs, a spot to score hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream and frozen yogurt. Located at 2345 Vance Jackson Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 511 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, look for a wide selection of premium, ground beef burgers, Hebrew National kosher hot dogs and freshly fried sides, such as seasoned fries, onion rings, pickles and mushrooms.

2. Lucy's Cafe

Photo: ALLISON A./Yelp

Next up is Mexican spot Lucy's Cafe, situated at 2517 W Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The casual eatery serves tacos, chile relleno, enchiladas and tortas, as well as daily specials for breakfast and lunch and menudo on weekends.

3. Te Amo Nails and Spa

PHOTO: kaylee v./YELP

Nail salon Te Amo Nails and Spa is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2337 Vance Jackson Road, 3.5 stars out of 19 reviews.

The full service nail salon salon takes appointments and welcomes walk-ins, and it also offers waxing, facials and shellac services.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.