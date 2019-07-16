Explore the 4 most popular spots in San Antonio's Prospect Hill neighborhood

Visiting Prospect Hill, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an authentic empanada spot to an international bakery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Prospect Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Fat Tummy Empanadas

Photo: ming h./Yelp

Topping the list is Argentine spot Fat Tummy Empanadas, which offers empanadas and more. Located at 2922 W. Commerce St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 113 reviews on Yelp.

The eatery specializes in savory Argentinian-style empanadas, with dough and fillings made from scratch using fresh ingredients. Also on the menu are classic desserts, sandwiches and plated meals from Argentina.

2. The Jerk Shack

Photo: brandon g./Yelp

Next up is Caribbean spot The Jerk Shack, situated at 117 Matyear Road. With 4.5 stars out of 165 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The restaurant serves authentic Caribbean fare like coconut curry shrimp, jerk wings, braised ox tails and Jamaican patties.

3. Panifico Bake Shop

Photo: erin c./Yelp

Bakery Panifico Bake Shop is another top choice.Yelpers give the business, located at 602 N.W. 24th Street, 4.5 stars out of 75 reviews.

The shop serves a wide selection of baked goods, including cookies, macaroons, doughnuts, empanadas, pies, puffed pastries and Danish treats, as well as Mexican breakfast breads, pan dulce and sweets.

4. El Siete Mares

Photo: rick g./Yelp

El Siete Mares, a Mexican and seafood spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 138 Yelp reviews.Head over to 3831 W. Commerce St. to see for yourself.

The menu features fresh seafood dishes from south of the border, such as ceviche, shrimp enchiladas, fish tacos and more.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.