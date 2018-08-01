Public gets first look at plans for Phillis Wheatley Park on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - For the first time, East Side residents are getting a first look at what a new park in their community will look like.

Plans for the Phillis Wheatley Park were unveiled Tuesday.

People who live in the area have been attending community meetings about the park's development over the past few months. The design for the park was developed with the help of their input.

The park will also include artwork that celebrates the culture of the East Side.

Construction should wrap up next spring.

Phillis Wheatley Park Plans

