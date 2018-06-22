Tensions high at final open discussion on Alamo Master Plan

SAN ANTONIO - Tensions were high Thursday night going into the final open discussion about the Alamo Master Plan.

Fiesta parade route changes and road closures were just some of the items causing friction.

More News Headlines

The series of meetings this week have been contentious. Thursday’s meeting was no different, as the crowd of more than 100 people got fired up.

Many people were in opposition of proposed changes, showing signs of disapproval, and they were not afraid to yell out why they were against some of the ideas.

Ideas such as relocating the cenotaph, closing down streets for more walking and putting up fences that would keep the Alamo contained to its own historical community were discussed.

Another concern discussed were the parade routes for the Fiesta Flambeau and Battle of Flowers parades.

There are four proposed parade routes. Two of them would still get the floats close to the Alamo.

Planners and Fiesta organizers are still working to agree on the best route.

District 1 Councilman Roberto Trevino said the city plans to take all the questions, concerns and statements gathered from all of the meetings to develop a final Alamo Master Plan, which is set to be presented to the City Council in the fall.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.