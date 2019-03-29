Luis Arroyo sentenced to 99 years in prison for jail escape

SAN ANTONIO - A jury on Friday sentenced a 41-year-old man to 99 years in prison for making a bold escape from the Bexar County Jail.

Luis Arroyo, who was found guilty Wednesday, could have faced a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Defendants convicted of jail escape usually are sentenced to a 10 years in prison but, because of Arroyo's extensive criminal history, the jury could consider a lengthier penalty.

Arroyo was among three inmates who escaped the jail in March 2018. The trio was captured a few hours later at a Sonic restaurant in the 2300 block of Blanco Road.

At the time of the escape, Arroyo was in jail on capital murder charges awaiting trial, which eventually ended in a mistrial.

The capital murder indictment remains in place and Arroyo could be tried again at a later date.

