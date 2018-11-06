Man accused of trying to run over 3 cyclists arrested

SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of trying to run over three bicyclists is behind bars.

Christopher Garcia, 58, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said Garcia took aim at the people on their bikes after they exchanged some words Sunday night.

The victims said they yelled at Garcia because he almost hit them as they were riding down West Woodlawn Avenue.

An arrest affidavit said Garcia yelled at them and told them he was going to run them over. He ended up hitting a fire hydrant.

The cyclists were standing behind the hydrant. None of them were seriously hurt.

