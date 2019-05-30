Man involved in 21-hour standoff charged with continuous sex abuse of a child

SAN ANTONIO - WARNING: This story contains sensitive material and could be disturbing to some people.

A man who was arrested after a 21-hour armed standoff with police a month ago is now facing the charge that caused the confrontation: continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

When police arrived at the 100 block of Laurelwood Drive, the victim told police that her relative, Enrique Gutierrez, was armed in the backyard shed, according to police records. Later, at San Antonio Police Department headquarters, the victim accused Gutierrez of sexually assaulting her for over a year.

Before officers arrived, the victim had called police saying that she and Gutierrez argued about chores and Gutierrez was going to burn her belongings in a barbecue pit, the police report said.

The victim then threatened to call her mother, who was at work, and tell her that Gutierrez had been sexually assaulting her, the affidavit said.

Gutierrez responded by threatening to kill himself and said his suicide would be the victim’s fault if she told her mother, the affidavit said. The victim told police she called her mother and Gutierrez put his fingers to his head, mimicking a gun.

During the call, Gutierrez walked to the backyard shed, and the victim heard a gunshot go off, the affidavit said.

A relative begged Gutierrez not to shoot himself, then Gutierrez unloaded the gun and locked himself in the shed. Police arrived and a standoff began. Gutierrez told officers to shoot him at the scene.

After 21 hours, Gutierrez surrendered and was arrested.

According to online records, Gutierrez has previously been arrested for evading arrest, burglary of a vehicle and assault bodily injury to a family member.

If you want to talk to someone anonymously about sex abuse of a child, call the National Child Abuse Hotline at 800-422-4453 any time 24/7.

