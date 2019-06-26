Man holds victim at knifepoint, steals electronics and dog, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a man, accused of beating someone with a tire iron and holding them at knifepoint just before stealing his electronics and his dog.

Jacob Lee Cortez, 20, was taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the victim was with Cortez and two other people inside a car when they began to accuse the victim of stealing marijuana and money. That's when, police said, one of the suspects opened the victim's door and struck him repeatedly with a tire iron.

The affidavit said the individuals then drove to the victim's home and entered without permission. They then proceeded to ransack the home while the victim and his wife were held at knifepoint, police said.

The suspects eventually left with the victim's TV, Playstation and a small dog. The victim was left with a deep impression from the tire iron on his forehead, police said.

Following an investigation, police presented a six-person lineup to the victim and he was able to identify Cortez as one of the assailants.

Cortez is charged with aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.