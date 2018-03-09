Man pleads guilty in connection with fatal human smuggling operation

SAN ANTONIO - A 47–year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in a fatal human smuggling operation that was discovered in San Antonio.

Pedro Silva Segura admitted that he operated a stash house in Laredo, where five immigrants were delivered to a tractor-trailer driven by 61-year-old James Matthew Bradley Jr. that was bound for San Antonio the night of July 22, federal officials said.

Several hours later, San Antonio police responded to a Walmart on the city's South Side, where they found 39 immigrants inside and around the big rig, federal officials said.

Of the 39 immigrants, 10 died, officials said.

Bradley pleaded guilty in October to federal charges in connection with the smuggling operation.

He remains in federal custody awaiting sentencing scheduled for March 26.

Silva also remains in federal custody pending sentencing scheduled for June 29.

Both men could face life in federal prison.

