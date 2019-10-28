Man shot in head during apparent drug deal, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was shot in the head during an apparent drug deal overnight, San Antonio police said Monday.

The shooting was reported just before 1:30 a.m. at the Pecan Valley Golf Club Apartments in the 3400 block of East Southcross, not far from South W.W. White Road on the city's Southeast Side.

According to police, the drug deal took a violent turn and one of the men shot the other in the head just before running off.

Police said the 24-year-old victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries.

