Man shot in head while dropping off 2 teen girls, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday night after he was shot in the head while dropping two girls off at a home on the Northeast Side, police said.

Police were called to the 7800 block of Mesquite Farm and found the driver of a Toyota Corolla with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the driver had two 16-year-old girls in the back seat and another 19-year-old man in the passenger's seat and appeared to have been dropping the girls off when shots rang out.

Authorities said witnesses estimated eight shots were fired, leaving the driver with a gunshot wound to the side of his head.

According to authorities, everyone in the car got out and tried to get help.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

Police are still looking for the gunman.

