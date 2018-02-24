Family, friends, fans mourning local rapper killed leaving Northwest Side club

SAN ANTONIO - Friends, family and fans are mourning the death of local rapper, Chris Polk, after they said he was shot while leaving the ICE Lounge early Saturday morning.

Police said two men left ICE Lounge in the 5500 block Northwest Loop 410 without any problems, but while driving on the highway, a silver SUV pulled up beside them and occupants of the car opened fire.

Police said the car was struck several times and that 26-year-old Polk died at the scene. A passenger was shot in the hand and was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The suspects fled and are still at large.

Officials with the Medical Examiner's Office were not immediately available to confirm Polk's death, but several people posted to the rapper's page offering condolences.

According to the ICE Lounge Facebook page, Trae the Truth, Sabo Yayo of ABN, Versace Boys and Don Julio performed at the venue Friday night.

