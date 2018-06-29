Mother of children found chained in backyard sentenced

SAN ANTONIO - The mother of two children who were found chained in a backyard was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.

Cheryl Reed, 32, was charged with two counts of "abandonment of a child without intent of returning," which is a third-degree felony.

The children were found in the backyard of a home in the 8100 block of Chipping Drive in Northeast Bexar County home in May 2016.

Reed had left the children in the care of a couple who lived at the home when she left for California.

The couple was also charged in the case and is serving a prison term.

Deandre Dorch was sentenced in May to 65 years in prison. Dorch was found guilty of two counts of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury by omission and two counts of abandonment of a child.

Dorch's common-law wife, Porucha Phillips, pleaded guilty in October to charges of injury to a child and serious bodily injury to a child and is serving concurrent 50-year sentences.

Both were arrested in April 2016.

