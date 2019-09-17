Mother, teenage son duo arrested for smuggling 2 kilos of cocaine, police say

FRIO - A mother and her teenage son were arrested Monday and charged with possession with the intent to distribute after deputies found two kilos of cocaine in their car, police said.

According to the Frio County Sheriff's Office, the pair was pulled over for a traffic stop on U.S. 57, north of Farm-to-Market Road 140 when deputies noticed a strong marijuana smell coming from the car.

The 17-year-old admitted to deputies that the pair had marijuana inside their GMC envoy.

Deputies discovered the cocaine "in plain view in the center console" during the search, a Facebook post from Frio County Sheriff's Office said.

The mother was taken into federal custody by Drug Enforcement Administration agents and the teenager was taken into custody by FCSO.

Deputies have not identified the pair.

