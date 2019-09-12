Naming of park for children with special needs approved

SAN ANTONIO - The naming of a park for children with special needs has been approved.

City officials said that during the final fiscal year 2020 budget approval session, San Antonio City Councilman Manny Peláez, District 8, highlighted an item to name the park for children with special needs in memory of NRP Group leader Dan Markson.

"Dan was one of the most big-hearted people I've known and a personal mentor of mine. His commitment to those in need through his efforts in developing affordable housing reflected the kindness and care for others that defines San Antonio," Peláez said. "This park for children with special needs, which will be the first of its kind in the city, embodies our lens of equity and provides a space to remind us of Dan's legacy in our community."

Officials said a video displayed during the session, created by NRP, featured Peláez and state Sen. José Menéndez speaking on behalf of Markson's contributions to the city.

The video emphasized, "Dan Markson was the visionary behind the development of over 8,000 quality, affordable, multifamily homes in San Antonio."

The video also featured Maverick Creek Homeowners Associaton President Gil Garza, who donated the land and requested that it be made into a park, and his family speaking on the need for a recreational facility to serve those with different abilities, officials said.

Several other council members and the mayor commended Peláez for his leadership on the project and spoke on how Markson positively influenced them and impacted the city for the better, according to the city's news release.

