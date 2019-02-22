News

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest visits SA for qualifier event

Event will take place Saturday at the San Antonio Rodeo

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - Every year on the Fourth of July, the world tunes in to see Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest where typically, Joey Chestnut takes home the prize.

On Saturday, locals will get a chance to experience a portion of the annual event when Nathan's Famous hosts the Texas qualifier at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at 2 p.m.

More News Headlines

The top male and female finishers from the event will qualify for a seat at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Those who qualify Saturday will then get the opportunity to take on reigning champions Chestnut and Miki Sudo in Coney Island, Brooklyn, on July 4, 2019.

For more information, click here

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.