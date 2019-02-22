Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest visits SA for qualifier event

SAN ANTONIO - Every year on the Fourth of July, the world tunes in to see Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest where typically, Joey Chestnut takes home the prize.

On Saturday, locals will get a chance to experience a portion of the annual event when Nathan's Famous hosts the Texas qualifier at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at 2 p.m.

The top male and female finishers from the event will qualify for a seat at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Those who qualify Saturday will then get the opportunity to take on reigning champions Chestnut and Miki Sudo in Coney Island, Brooklyn, on July 4, 2019.

SAT you say? Enjoy the visit and know that Major League Eating is heading that way soon. This Saturday, actually, for the @SanAntonioRodeo. And, FYI, @AlexMoosePerez is competing.https://t.co/JJXBN17QrW https://t.co/xrVTwB7q5W — Major League Eating (@eatingcontest) February 21, 2019

