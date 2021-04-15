WATCH LIVE: House and Senate Democrats unveil bill to expand U.S. Supreme Court from 9 to 13 justices

A group of House and Senate Democrats on Thursday will introduce a plan to expand the size of the Supreme Court of the United States.

Senator Edward Markey of Massachusetts and Representatives Jerrold Nadler (NY-10), Hank Johnson (GA-04) and Mondaire Jones (NY-17) will hold a news conference about the bill at 10:30 a.m. in Washington D.C. The news conference will be livestreamed in this article.

The bill would increase the number of Supreme Court members from 9 to 13.

“Republicans stole the court’s majority, with Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation completing their crime spree,” Markey, who is a sponsor of the legislation, said in a statement. “Senate Republicans have politicized the Supreme Court, undermined its legitimacy, and threatened the rights of millions of Americans, especially people of color, women, and our immigrant communities.”

Republicans have fired back at the proposal, saying Democrats are trying to “pack” the court, according to the New York Times.