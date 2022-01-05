WATCH LIVE: Federal health officials hold COVID-19 briefing amid omicron surge

The White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials will hold a press briefing on Wednesday morning amid the omicron surge.

The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Due to the contagious omicron variant, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States reported per day has more than tripled in the past two weeks, according to the Associated Press. The AP also reported that hospital admissions averaged 14,800 per day last week, up 63% from the week before.

Still, hospital admissions and deaths are lower than where they were a year ago when the vast majority of people in the U.S. were unvaccinated.

Omicron accounted for 95% of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

President Joe Biden urged concern with the rise of infections but said vaccines, booster shots and therapeutic drugs have eased serious illness.

