Toddler seen on video waving gun around, pulling trigger; police say Indiana man arrested on live TV

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (AP) – An Indiana man is facing criminal charges after a young boy was seen on video holding a gun outside an apartment and pulling the trigger.

The Beech Grove Police Department told the Indianapolis TV station WTHR that 45-year-old Shane Osborne was arrested on Saturday night and charged with child neglect.

The Associated Press reported that live footage of the arrest was filmed by and broadcast on the reality TV show called “On Patrol: Live,” which follows law enforcement officers on duty, the department confirmed.

It was not immediately clear what led police to the apartment, but a video of a young boy playing with the gun was recorded by a security camera and seized by police in their investigation, TV station WXIN reported. The boy, who was not named, did not appear to be harmed.

The dad told police he had been sick and had been asleep when his son left the apartment, WTHR reported.

He also said he didn’t have a firearm, but police seized a semiautomatic Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol. While no rounds were in the gun’s chamber, there were 15 rounds in the magazine.

“It’s almost incomprehensible what you’re watching,” Beech Grove Deputy Police Chief Robert Mercuri told WTHR. “I saw it the next day and even though I knew the outcome, as I’m watching the video, I was still scared. You find yourself catching your breath. I don’t know how you can’t watch that video, parent or non-parent and not be shocked and disturbed.”

Beech Grove police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information by The Associated Press.

