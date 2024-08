Maryland house leveled after apparent blast, at least 1 person found dead

In this photo provided by Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, debris is seen in a street after an apparent house explosion in Harford County, Maryland, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. Fire officials say at least one person has died after an apparent explosion leveled a house in a town northeast of Baltimore. (Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company via AP)

BEL AIR, Md. – At least one person died and two were injured after after a Maryland house exploded Sunday amid reports of a possible gas leak, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Bel Air, northeast of Baltimore, around 6:40 a.m. for a report of a gas leak and an outdoor odor of gas, said Oliver Alkire, a master deputy with the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Alkire said that as firefighters were approaching, they began receiving calls that the house had exploded. First responders pronounced a victim dead at the scene.

He said that a home next door to the explosion was heavily damaged, and a woman in that house was treated for her injuries on the scene. At least one utility worker on the scene was also injured. Two utility workers were in the area to work on a reported electrical issue, but authorities didn't immediately say if that was related to the explosion.

Investigators are working to determine how many houses were damaged and how far the blast radius was. Firefighters were continuing to search the debris for other possible victims of the blast in Bel Air. Authorities said there's no ongoing threat to the public.

The blast leveled the home. A photo posted by county officials showed a number of firefighters around the rubble of one home with another damaged home in the background. Charred pieces of wood were heaped on the property, and insulation and splintered wood spilled out into the street.

Alkire said the house that blew up was for sale, but it wasn't clear if it was still occupied.

More than 60 first responders came to the scene from multiple agencies. The state fire marshal, sheriff and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were assisting with the probe, as is standard procedure.