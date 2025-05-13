2 more executions set in Florida, making it 6 so far in 2025

This photo combo provided by Florida Department of Corrections shows from left, death row inmates Glen Rogers and Anthony Wainright. (Florida Department of Corrections via AP)

STARKE, Fla. – Florida is continuing its rapid pace of executions this year, with one convicted killer set to die this week and another on June 10 who would be the sixth person put to death by the state in 2025.

Glen Rogers, 62, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at Florida State Prison on Thursday for the 1995 stabbing death near Tampa of Tina Marie Cribbs. Rogers, who has claimed he killed many people around the country, was also sentenced to death in California for another woman's murder.

Recommended Videos

Rogers was arrested in Kentucky driving Cribbs' car, which he claimed she had lent to him.

There were also claims by Rogers and others that he was involved in the O.J. Simpson murder case and was responsible for the killings of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. This came up in a 2012 documentary and in correspondence between Rogers and a criminal profiler, but Los Angeles police and prosecutors said he was not the killer.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis last week signed a death warrant for Anthony Wainwright, 54, who was convicted of kidnapping, raping and murdering Carmen Gayheart in 1994. Gayheart was abducted from a grocery store parking lot in Lake City, Florida.

Wainwright and another man had escaped earlier from prison in North Carolina and were captured in Mississippi after a shootout with police, according to court records.

Both Rogers and Wainwright have appeals pending that could delay their executions. There were also six Florida executions in 2023 but only one in 2024.