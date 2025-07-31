Construction on $200 million White House ballroom to begin in September

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt holds up photos of the planned new White House ballroom during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

WASHINGTON – The White House on Thursday announced that construction on a $200 million ballroom will begin in September and be ready for guests “long before” President Donald Trump's term ends in early 2029.

Trump has said for months that the White House doesn't have enough space to hold large events and he does not like the idea of hosting heads of state and other guests in tents on the lawn, as past administrations have done for the hundreds of guests who attend state dinners.

Recommended Videos

The 90,000-square-foot ballroom will be built where the East Wing currently sits and hold 650 people, seated. The East Wing is home to several offices, including the first lady’s, and those offices will be relocated during construction.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Republican president and other donors have committed to raising the approximately $200 million in construction costs.