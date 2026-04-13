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National

Camp Mystic official says he didn't see flood warnings issued the day before storm hit

Jim Vertuno

Associated Press

FILE - Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, on July 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File) (Ashley Landis, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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