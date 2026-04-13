Camp Mystic official says he didn't see flood warnings issued the day before storm hit

Camp Mystic official says he didn't see flood warnings issued the day before storm hitJim VertunoAssociated PressPublished: April 13, 2026 at 2:56 PMTags: Edward Eastland, Brad Beckworth, Dan Patrick, Climate, Richard Eastland, environment, U.S. newsFILE - Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, on July 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File) (Ashley Landis, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.