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National

Stabbing at Washington state high school injures 6, including suspect, police say

Associated Press

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A student watches as Tacoma Police officers investigate after multiple people were injured in a stabbing at Foss High School, Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Tacoma, Wash. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Tacoma Police officers investigate after multiple people were injured in a stabbing at Foss High School, Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Tacoma, Wash. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Tacoma Police officers investigate after multiple people were injured in a stabbing at Foss High School, Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Tacoma, Wash. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Tacoma Police officers investigate after multiple people were injured in a stabbing at Foss High School, Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Tacoma, Wash. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Tacoma Police officer Shelbie Boyd addresses media after multiple people were injured in a stabbing at Foss High School, Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Tacoma, Wash. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

A student watches as Tacoma Police officers investigate after multiple people were injured in a stabbing at Foss High School, Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Tacoma, Wash. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

TACOMA, Wash. – Police in Tacoma responded to a report of a possible stabbing at a high school to find four students and an adult security guard injured, authorities said Thursday.

The suspect, a student, was in custody and also injured, said Shelbie Boyd, a spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department.

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All those injured were taken to a hospital, including the suspect, she said.

The Fire Department responded to Foss High School at 1:38 p.m. for a possible stabbing, spokesperson Chelsea Shepherd said. Upon arrival crews treated and took five patients to hospitals, including four in critical condition and one with minor injuries.

The sixth injured person was in police custody and was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries, she said. All were in stable condition as of late afternoon.

Shepherd did not confirm the type of injuries treated.

“The school is secure, and we are currently investigating. Parents can pick up their kids in the student’s parking lot. There’s a reunification area there,” said Boyd, the police spokesperson.

The school went into lockdown at 1:38 p.m., and students were safely dismissed at 2:45 p.m., Tacoma Public Schools said in a statement. School and after-school activities for Friday were canceled.

The school will reopen Monday with counselors on site to support students and staff.

“We are grateful for the quick, calm action of our staff and our first responders,” the district said.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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