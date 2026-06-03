Tropical Storm Amanda is the first of the Pacific hurricane season, meteorologists say

Robbie Berg, Warning Coordinator Meteorologist, works at the National Hurricane Center on the first day of hurricane season, Monday, June 1, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI – Tropical Storm Amanda formed Wednesday in the Pacific Ocean, marking the first tropical cyclone of the season, the National Hurricane Center said.

Amanda was located about 1,475 miles (2,375 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, according to the Miami-based weather center. With the center of the storm at sea, the cyclone posed no immediate threat to land.

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Amanda had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), meteorologists said. The storm was forecast to strengthen over the next few days and then weaken over the weekend.

The Pacific hurricane season started May 15. The Atlantic hurricane season began Monday, and no cyclones have formed in that basin yet this year.