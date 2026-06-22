Coast Guard helicopter crashes on a training mission in Alaska and four crew members are injured

(Susan Walsh, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - A view of the United States Coast Guard headquarters building in Washington, June 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Four crew members were injured Monday when a Coast Guard helicopter crashed during a routine training flight in Alaska.

It wasn’t immediately clear how seriously they were hurt, but no one died in the crash, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

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The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crashed several miles outside of Sitka in a sparsely populated area near Harbor Mountain. The coastal town sits on Baranof Island. The surrounding Pacific Ocean currents limit extreme temperatures but deliver roughly 100 inches (254 centimeters) of rain every year.

Rescuers arrived around 11 a.m., about an hour after the crash, and rushed all four crew members to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center, the statement said.

“The safety, well-being, and rescue of our crew members is our absolute, immediate priority,” the Coast Guard said in a post on X.

The Coast Guard will investigate the crash. It's not clear what caused it.

This helicopter crash followed a string of three major plane crashes this month.

A business jet crashed on a highway in Laredo, Texas, Tuesday night, killing one person on board. A B-52 crashed on June 15 during a test flight at Edwards Air Force Base in California and killed all eight people aboard. And on June 14, 12 people were killed when a plane on a skydiving outing in Missouri crashed.

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Associated Press writer Becky Bohrer contributed to this report from Juneau, Alaska.