New East Side bar donates all profits to local charities

SAN ANTONIO - A bar is donating 100 percent of its profits to benefit nonprofits in the Alamo City and nationally.

The Cherrity Bar opened its doors in late March at 302 Montana Street.

Owners David and Pam Malley had been working on the new concept bar for six years. The idea was partially inspired by their son, Connor, who has Tourette syndrome, and by the OKRA Charity Saloon in Houston.

Here's how it works:

Any local nonprofit can apply online by clicking here.

Friends of The Cherrity Bar, a group of about 20 people, meets quarterly to pick the nonprofits that will be featured for that month with the help of SA 2020.

You get a token for every drink you buy or every $10 you spend on food.

You then use your token(s) to vote for your favorite nonprofit by placing it in the corresponding ballot box.

Three nonprofits compete every month.

Ninety percent of the profits are split 60/30.

The other 10 percent goes toward the Tourette Association of America.

