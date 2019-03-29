Murderer, pedophile convicted 32 years ago up for parole

SAN ANTONIO - Two women with a painful bond are protesting the possible release of Ray Moberg, a convicted murderer and an admitted pedophile.

Convicted 32 years ago, Moberg, who is now 71 years old, is serving two concurrent life sentences and three 20-year sentences after pleading guilty to murder, breaking into his ex-wife’s home and three cases of sexually assaulting children, according to a spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Moberg is now up for parole, undergoing a review every four years. A spokesman for the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles said Moberg was last denied in 2014.

The board described the following reasons:

"DENIAL REASON(S): 2D NATURE OF OFFENSE - THE RECORD INDICATES THAT THE INMATE COMMITTED ONE OR MORE VIOLENT CRIMINAL ACTS INDICATING A CONSCIOUS DISREGARD FOR THE LIVES, SAFETY, OR PROPERTY OF OTHERS; OR THE INSTANT OFFENSE OR PATTERN OF CRIMINAL ACTIVITY HAS ELEMENTS OF BRUTALITY, VIOLENCE, OR CONSCIOUS SELECTION OF VICTIM'S VULNERABILITY SUCH THAT THE INMATE POSES A CONTINUING THREAT TO PUBLIC SAFETY; OR THE RECORD INDICATES USE OF A WEAPON."

Moberg's ex-wife, Janie Alaniz, whose 18-year-old daughter was murdered by him, and a woman who was 3 years old when he abducted her have teamed up to keep him behind bars.

Alaniz said she still worries Moberg will claim "good behavior" because of his work in the prison infirmary. She said it's important for the community "not to forget what he has done and what he's capable of doing if he comes out."

The other woman, who did not want to be identified, was one week away from her fourth birthday when, she said, Moberg abducted her while she was playing outside. She said he wore white like the painters at her apartment complex and offered her candy.

Witnesses who saw him leaving with her alerted her family, she said.

"My mom and sister just started running down the street, screaming my name," she said.

Although Moberg was a San Antonio paramedic at the time, the woman said, "His education will not prevent his perverted mind from harming another child."

Read the victim's email to the parole board by clicking here.

Both women urge the public to send letters of protest as soon as possible to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Moberg declined to be interviewed for this story.

Anyone wishing to send a letter can send it to the following address:

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles

P.O. Box 13401, Capitol Station

Austin, TX 78711

Email: victim.svc@tdcj.texas.gov

You're asked include the offender’s name and TDCJ number with any correspondence.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.