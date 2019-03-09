What are they building on Broadway? Sky rise hotel, eco-friendly attraction part of new developments

SAN ANTONIO - A sky rise hotel, an eco-friendly mixed use building and apartments around the Pearl are just some of the new developments coming to Broadway.

A viewer reached out to KSAT via our San Antonio Questions site for a refresher on all of the projects between the end of downtown to Hildebrand Avenue.

Here’s what we were able to gather about what’s being built:

McCullough Avenue and Broadway: Class A Office spaces

From Brooklyn Avenue to 9th Street on Broadway: The SOTO will be an eco-friendly building mostly made out of timber that will house restaurants, shops and living spaces. This includes multiple lots and a handful of renovated older buildings within the site.

East Jones Avenue and Broadway: The former building on this lot was demolished recently, leaving the lot cleared for an apartment complex.

Newell Avenue and Broadway: 1603 Office & Hotel will be a 17-story office space and hotel. This is one of several GrayStreet projects. It is expected to break ground this May and be completed by 2021.

Pearl Parkway to Grayson Street on Broadway: Future apartments/retail space coming in front of the Pearl entrance. Construction began over a year ago.

Mulberry Avenue and Broadway: Shake Shack coming soon.

Natalen Avenue and Broadway: The King's Palace restaurant announced its closure after 23 years of business. The land is now set for a future construction site. According to a sign on the restaurant door, the owners said they hope to relocate the business.

There’s not only construction projects along Broadway corridor but also road construction from Grayson Street to just south of the Witte Museum. It’s part of a San Antonio Water System project to put in new sewer pipes. The project will be complete at the end of March.

