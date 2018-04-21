Nonprofit, volunteers build bunk beds for children in need

SAN ANTONIO - Wood for 20 bunk beds, for children who don't have beds, was measured, cut, sanded and drilled by 50 volunteers Saturday morning.

The San Antonio chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace teamed up with Raba Kistner Inc. employees to craft the beds, which go to families in need.

Raba Kistner employees raised approximately $6,000 for bunk bed materials and spent hours putting the beds together on Saturday.

Eddie Arthur, president of the San Antonio Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, said he recently realized the need for beds for children after seeing the reaction and appreciation of the families receiving the beds.

Many of those who received the beds had been sleeping on the floor, he said. He said it

feels incredible to help parents who are struggling, even if it’s just a little bit of help.

The nonprofit is asking the community for more donations and volunteers in order to accomplish its goal of building 500 beds by the end of the year.

Families in need of beds for their children can visit the nonprofit's website to apply for a bed.

