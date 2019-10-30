Old iPhones could stop working on Sunday, Apple warns

Leon Neal/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO - Apple is warning users of old iPhones that their devices could stop working this weekend if they don't update their phones' software.

iPhone 5 users will be required to download an iOS update by midnight on Sunday to continue using their mobile device.

"This is due to the GPS time rollover issue that began affecting GPS-enabled products from other manufacturers on April 6, 2019," according to Apple's support website.

The update is needed to maintain accurate GPS location and timing functions that relate to the App Store, iCloud, email and web browsing.

Users who don't update their software by midnight will be required to back up and restore their iPhone 5s using a Mac or PC as the over-the-air software update will no longer be available.

To check if you've updated your iPhone 5 successfully:

Open the Settings app. Tap General, then tap About. Look for the number next to Software Version. The updated software version number should be 10.3.4.

Read more on Apple's support website.

