Pedestrian hit by several cars, killed on South Side highway identified

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the pedestrian killed on a South Side highway as 30-year-old David Tellez.

San Antonio police say Tellez was walking along I-37 near Fair Avenue when he was hit by at least three cars around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say one driver did stop immediately after the crash and called for help. Officers are still trying to track down the two other drivers.

When and if accident investigators track them down, they could face criminal charges for leaving the scene of the crash.

It’s unclear if the driver who did stop will be charged with anything.

