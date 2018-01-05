People can't stop watching man chop massive bunch of cilantro

SAN ANTONIO - A video of a man chopping cilantro is gaining momentum on Twitter.

In just two days, the video already has close to 3.5 million views.

Rebecca Castaneda posted the video to her Twitter account Wednesday with the caption: “So many people messaged me on Snapchat on how satisfying this video was. Twitter, I’m gifting you the video of Rogelio chopping cilantro.”

Watch it below:

So many people messaged me on Snapchat on how satisfying this video was. Twitter, I’m gifting you the video of Rogelio chopping cilantro. pic.twitter.com/tvY5m5ffU7 — Rebecca Castañeda (@atomic_era) January 4, 2018

