SAPD: 14-year-old shot in head after man sprays West Side block with gunfire

SAN ANTONIO - A 14-year-old is fighting for his life after he was struck in the head by a stray bullet after a man opened fire on a West Side neighborhood late Friday night.

Police said the 33-year-old gunman was arguing with an ex-girlfriend over money, then came to a home near Southwest 18th Street and Saltillo, grabbed a gun and opened fire on the block out of anger.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the suspect went back inside the home and grabbed a long gun and continued spraying the block with gunfire.

The ex-girlfriend whom he had argued with earlier that evening wasn't present for the shooting. McManus said the woman played no role in the gunfire and that it was the suspect who "acted out."

Police said a 14-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet and that an adult driving in the area was grazed in the head by a stray, but got away from the scene and called police.

Chief says 14-year-old was inside a home when he was shot. One of the stray bullets went through the window and hit him in the head. Suspect is 33-year-old. Name to be released later today. pic.twitter.com/qMdtuYw0IT — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) February 3, 2018

McManus said the suspect, who has yet to be named, has a violent history with police and that he has served time in prison for his violent offenses.

Authorities shut down the blocks surrounding the area after the suspect barricaded himself inside a home. Hostage negotiators were called to the scene and the suspect came out without incident.

He is facing an aggravated assault charge.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.