Pet owners warned not to allow pets in Lady Bird Lake after two dogs die

AUSTIN - Pet owners are being advised not to let their pets swim in or drink water from Lady Bird Lake after two dogs reportedly died, according to the City of Austin.

Scientists with the city said preliminary reports show a bloom of blue green algae, which is known to release a neurotoxin that's harmful to people and pets if enough is ingested.

A news release from the city said the algae presence is extremely heavy near Red Bud Isle, covering as much as 40% of the water surface.

Blue green algae is also seen in abundance along shorelines where there is little water flow.

Aquatic species have not been impacted by the algae blooms yet and the city said the algae tends to be more prevalent when there is less water flow.

"The current algae bloom appears to be confined to algae growing on the bottom of the lake and then floating in clumps to the surface," the news release said.

Results from samples taken from the lake to be analyzed are expected next week.

Dogs who ingest the water may exhibit the following symptoms:

Excessive drooling, vomiting, diarrhea

Foaming at the mouth

Jaundice, hepatomegaly

Blood in urine or dark urine

Stumbling

Loss of appetite

Photosensitization in recovering animals

Abdominal tenderness

Progression of muscle twitches

Respiratory paralysis

The city said boating is safe on the lake and reminded the public that swimming in the lake is illegal.

