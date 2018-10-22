PETA says milk is symbol of white supremacy, Twitter responds with memes

Milk (Best) -- Milk contains the amino acid tryptophan, a precursor to the brain chemical serotonin. Although the topic is a controversial one, some people believe that tryptophan and serotonin might make it easier to sleep.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals on Thursday revived a 2017 article that claimed milk is a symbol of white supremacy, and Twitter users responded with memes, GIFs and more, mocking the animal rights group's view.

The article references scenes in "Get Out" and "Inglourious Basterds" featuring white milk before concluding that "dairy milk has long been embraced as a symbol of white supremacy."

Cows' milk has long been a symbol used by white supremacists.



One more reason to #DitchDairy. https://t.co/EcHYpUmBux — PETA ❤️🦊 (@peta) October 19, 2018

The blog goes on, "Aside from 'lactose-tolerant' white supremacists, cow’s milk really is the perfect drink of choice for all (even unwitting) supremacists, since the dairy industry inflicts extreme violence on other living beings."

The animal rights group tweeted its theory on Thursday, saying it is "one more reason to #DitchDairy."

Milk lovers and haters alike took to Twitter to defend the beverage.

"Sorry but that's ridiculous," one Twitter user said. "There are loads of good reasons to ditch dairy, this is a real cognitive leap. Making a 'Drinking milk is racist' argument makes us look utterly silly."

Another called out PETA for its failure to back up its claim.

"You fail to make a valid connection in your article between milk and white supremacy," the Twitter user said. "There is no clear supporting theory or documentation. You may want to revise."

See some of the responses to PETA's tweet below:

This is why no one takes you seriously. — 🇺🇸Rex🇺🇸 @mff (@TheRubbaRazza) October 21, 2018

