'Pick Your Price' pet adoption at San Antonio shelters this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio animal shelters are hosting a Pick Your Price event to help with overcrowding and allow more pets to find their forever homes.

Friday through Sunday anyone looking to adopt a cat or dog can name their price at each of the following participating shelters:

Animal Care Services, 4710 State Highway 151

San Antonio Pets Alive, 4710 State Highway 151 (Building 1)

San Antonio Humane Society, 4804 Fredericksburg Road

Animal Defense League, 11300 Nacogdoches Road

Monetary donations will also accepted in addition to the name-your-price adoption fee.

Warmer months usually see a higher intake of animals for San Antonio animal shelters, according to a press release.

Standard adoption procedures at each shelter apply and pets are available on a first come, first served basis.

Fosters are also needed for shelter pets for people who want to help but aren't interested in pet adoption. Each individual shelter will have specific information about their foster program.

