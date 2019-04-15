14-year-old girl was behind wheel in deadly DWI crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police on Monday confirmed that a 14-year-old girl was suspected of driving while intoxicated in a crash that killed a 15-year-old girl on Saturday.

The 14-year-old is facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the death of her passenger, Raylina Arizola.

Police said the 14-year-old crashed through a wire fence and hit multiple wooden posts before slamming into a tree, killing Arizola.

The crash happened in the 6500 block of Padre Drive around 10 p.m.

According to preliminary information from police, the 14-year-old was traveling southbound on Padre Drive at a high rate of speed when she hit a curb, causing her to lose control of the car.

Arizola was pronounced dead at the scene, and the three backseat passengers were taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

