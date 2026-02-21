Red Flag Warning brings elevated fire risk Saturday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- RED FLAG WARNING: Saturday from 10 am to 9 pm
- SATURDAY: Turning dry and windy. High fire danger
- NEXT WEEK: Gradually warming, staying dry
FORECAST
TODAY
A cold front slips through early Saturday, but most won’t notice it — aside from the quick jump in winds. Gusts are expected to reach 30 mph, and humidity values will fall sharply through the late morning and afternoon. These conditions will be most critical where the lowest humidity aligns with the strongest winds.
Even areas just outside the Red Flag Warning should remain alert. Dry vegetation plus breezy conditions means near‑critical fire weather today and again for the eastern two‑thirds of the region on Sunday.
Any fire that starts could spread quickly and uncontrollably, so extra caution is essential. Follow the fire safety tips:
THIS WEEKEND
This weekend: Cooler air settles in. Saturday may start warm but will feel cooler by late afternoon. Elevated winds continue into the early evening and ramp up again Sunday. Sunday will be the coolest day, starting in the low 40s before rising into the 60s. Elevated fire conditions will continue across the eastern two-thirds. The chill deepens Sunday night into Monday morning. A light freeze is possible in some Hill Country locations, though San Antonio should stay above freezing.
NEXT WEEK
Breezy southerly winds and above-normal temperatures return by Tuesday and Wednesday. A stronger front arrives Thursday, bringing dry air and elevated fire danger, but not a Red Flag Warning with no rain in the forecast.
