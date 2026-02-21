Red Flag Warning brings elevated fire risk Saturday

A Red Flag Warning is in place for the counties in pink Saturday from 10 am to 9 pm

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

RED FLAG WARNING: Saturday from 10 am to 9 pm

SATURDAY: Turning dry and windy. High fire danger

NEXT WEEK: Gradually warming, staying dry

FORECAST

TODAY

A cold front slips through early Saturday, but most won’t notice it — aside from the quick jump in winds. Gusts are expected to reach 30 mph, and humidity values will fall sharply through the late morning and afternoon. These conditions will be most critical where the lowest humidity aligns with the strongest winds.

Gusty winds Saturday through Sunday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Even areas just outside the Red Flag Warning should remain alert. Dry vegetation plus breezy conditions means near‑critical fire weather today and again for the eastern two‑thirds of the region on Sunday.

Any fire that starts could spread quickly and uncontrollably, so extra caution is essential. Follow the fire safety tips:

Tips for Fire Safety (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

THIS WEEKEND

This weekend: Cooler air settles in. Saturday may start warm but will feel cooler by late afternoon. Elevated winds continue into the early evening and ramp up again Sunday. Sunday will be the coolest day, starting in the low 40s before rising into the 60s. Elevated fire conditions will continue across the eastern two-thirds. The chill deepens Sunday night into Monday morning. A light freeze is possible in some Hill Country locations, though San Antonio should stay above freezing.

Weekend planner (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

NEXT WEEK

Breezy southerly winds and above-normal temperatures return by Tuesday and Wednesday. A stronger front arrives Thursday, bringing dry air and elevated fire danger, but not a Red Flag Warning with no rain in the forecast.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS