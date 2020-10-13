WATCH LIVE: President Trump attends rally in Pennsylvania

JOHNSTOWN, Pennsylvania – With Election Day just three weeks away, President Donald Trump concentrated Tuesday on a battleground state seen as critical to clinching an Electoral College victory.

Trump is staging an evening rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Joe Biden’s native state.

Trump wants to hammer home the claim that a Democratic administration could limit fracking in areas where the economy is heavily dependent on energy.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. but there could be delays.